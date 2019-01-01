Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

A new glucose monitor for diabetics proves virtually painless and even more accurate

Medical Xpress - 6 hours ago

A more comfortable and reliable blood-sugar monitoring system is being designed by researchers in Sweden for people with diabetes. After successfully testing a prototype of a microneedle patch ...

Microneedles technique may mean quicker diagnoses of major illnesses

Phys.org - 7 hours ago

When people are in the early stages of an undiagnosed disease, immediate tests that lead to treatment are the best first steps. But a blood draw—usually performed by a medical professional ...

Sandia microneedles technique may mean quicker diagnoses of major illnesses

Eurekalert - 3 hours ago

Microneedles able to draw relatively large amounts of interstitial fluid -- a liquid that lurks just under the skin -- opens new possibilities. Previously, microneedles -- tiny, hollow, stainless ...

Copyright © 2009-2019 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer