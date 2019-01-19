Extraordinary treefrog discovered in the Andes of Ecuador

New Treefrog Species With Weird Claw-Thumb Discovered in Ecuador Geek.com - 2 hours ago Two thumbs up for this extraordinary find in the Ecuadorean Andes. Scientists discovered a new species of treefrog which has an “extraordinary” claw-like thumb. The new treefrog ...

New species of treefrog discovered in the Andes Daily Mail - 5 hours ago A new species of treefrog has been discovered in a remote and largely unexplored area of the eastern Andes. The frog has an extraordinary claw-like thumb which scientists say is used for defence.