Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ½ hour

Venomous toads hitch ride on a massive snake to escape storm - CNET

CNET - 4 hours ago

A python gets more than it bargained for when cane toads jump on its back during an Australian storm.

Watch: Horny Toads Hitch Ride on Python’s Back After Storm

Geek.com - 4 hours ago

A downpour in northern Australia on Sunday flushed out a strange sight: a dozen or so cane toads riding an 11-foot python. The orgy of amphibians surprised farmer Paul Mock, who was checking ...

Venomous toads hop a ride on a python to escape storm - CNET

CNET Cutting Edge - 7 hours ago

A massive snake got more than it bargained for when cane toads jumped on its back during a storm in Australia.

The REAL reason a group of cane toads banded together to hitch a ride on a giant snake

Daily Mail - 24 hours ago

The picture, dubbed the most Australian image of 2018, was of a 3.5m python on a Western Australian farm with 10 cane toads on board.

Copyright © 2009-2019 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer