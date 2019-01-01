Venomous toads hitch ride on a massive snake to escape storm - CNET CNET - 4 hours ago A python gets more than it bargained for when cane toads jump on its back during an Australian storm.

Watch: Horny Toads Hitch Ride on Python’s Back After Storm Geek.com - 4 hours ago A downpour in northern Australia on Sunday flushed out a strange sight: a dozen or so cane toads riding an 11-foot python. The orgy of amphibians surprised farmer Paul Mock, who was checking ...

Venomous toads hop a ride on a python to escape storm - CNET CNET Cutting Edge - 7 hours ago A massive snake got more than it bargained for when cane toads jumped on its back during a storm in Australia.