FlixBus to test VR headsets on trips to Las Vegas

Techspot - 1 hours ago

TechCrunch notes that passengers in the “panoramic seats” on these trips will have a VR headset at their disposal to while away the time. The headset is a Pico Goblin 2 with content provided ...

Tech-friendly bus startup FlixBus offers riders VR headsets

Engadget - 13 hours ago

As anyone who has tried using VR in an airplane or crazy self-driving car knows, it can either help you while away the time or make you nauseous. None of that is discouraging the low-cost, ...

FlixBus is testing VR on certain routes to Las Vegas

TechCrunch - Sat 29 Dec 18

FlixBus, the low-cost tech-forward bus service out of Europe that launched in U.S. this year, has added a VR experience to some long-distance routes to and from Las Vegas. For now, the FlixBus ...

