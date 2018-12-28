Schools in China are tracking students through GPS built into uniforms

Schools in China are tracking students through GPS built into uniformsTechspot - 2 hours ago
If a student tries to leave the school during school hours, an alarm goes off. If a student leaves without their uniform an alarm also goes off, because naturally the schools have facial recognition ...
Even schoolkids can't escape China's increasing obsession with surveillance. Over 10 schools in the country's southwestern Guizhou province and Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous ...
Chinese schools are now tracking the exact location of their students using chip-equipped “smart uniforms” in order to encourage better attendance rates, according to a report ...
The GPS tracking pairs with facial recognition software to ensure kids stay in school. The dystopian future that Pink Floyd envisioned in “Another Brick in the Wall” is creeping ...