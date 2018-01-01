World's rarest bird gets new home in Madagascar

World's rarest bird gets new home in MadagascarBBC News - Fri 28 Dec 18
Conservationists hope to save a species of duck called the Madagascar pochard from extinction.
A species of duck that was once thought to be extinct for more than a decade has found a new home on a lake in northern Madagascar, the Wildfowl & Wetlands Trust (WWT) in the U.K. announced ...
Gloucestershire-based WWT sent 21 Madagascar pochards to spend a week in the safety of the world's first floating aviaries on Lake Sofia in the north of Madagascar.