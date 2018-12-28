Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Wristband That Detects Opioid Overdose Joins U.S. Race for Tech Solutions

IEEE Spectrum - Wed 26 Dec 18

A wearable device for detecting possible opioid overdoses is one of many technological tools that aim to address the U.S. public health crisis

Wearable sensor can detect imminent opioid overdose

Engadget - 3 hours ago

The number of drug overdose deaths in the US more than tripled between 1999 and 2016, with opioids accounting for the majority -- in 2018, more than 115 people died from opioid overdose ...

This wristband detects an opiate overdose

TechCrunch - 5 hours ago

A project by students at Carnegie Mellon could save lives. Called the HopeBand, the wristband senses low blood oxygen levels and sends a text message and sounds an alarm if danger is imminent. ...

Wristwatch for drug addicts alerts medics when they overdose

Telegraph.co.uk Tech - 2 hours ago

