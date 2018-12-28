Wristband That Detects Opioid Overdose Joins U.S. Race for Tech Solutions IEEE Spectrum - Wed 26 Dec 18 A wearable device for detecting possible opioid overdoses is one of many technological tools that aim to address the U.S. public health crisis

Wearable sensor can detect imminent opioid overdose Engadget - 3 hours ago The number of drug overdose deaths in the US more than tripled between 1999 and 2016, with opioids accounting for the majority -- in 2018, more than 115 people died from opioid overdose ...

This wristband detects an opiate overdose TechCrunch - 5 hours ago A project by students at Carnegie Mellon could save lives. Called the HopeBand, the wristband senses low blood oxygen levels and sends a text message and sounds an alarm if danger is imminent. ...