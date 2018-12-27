Disney’s ‘Star Wars’ Theme Park Trailer Teases High-Tech Amusement

Disney’s ‘Star Wars’ Theme Park Trailer Teases High-Tech AmusementGeek.com - 1 hours ago
Disney is making Star Wars enthusiasts’ dreams come true with a new high-tech theme park. On Tuesday, Disney Parks unveiled a new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge theme park video on YouTube, ...
Disney's 'Star Wars' theme park trailer takes you inside its ridesEngadget - 5 hours ago
Since it snagged LucasFilm for $4.05 billion in 2012, Disney's churned out Star Wars movies, shows, toys, VR experiences and games. But in the background it's been tinkering ...
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge behind-the-scenes video docks on Christmas Day - CNETCNET Cutting Edge - Tue 25 Dec 18
Disney offers a tease for Star Wars fans.
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge will let you pilot the Millennium Falcon and face Kylo RenTechradar - 5 hours ago
The Star Wars Galaxy's Edge expansion is on its way to Disneyland and Disney’s Hollywood Studios in the US in 2019.