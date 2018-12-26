Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Collecting clean water from air, inspired by desert life

Phys.org - 2 hours ago

Humans can get by in the most basic of shelters, can scratch together a meal from the most humble of ingredients. But we can't survive without clean water. And in places where water is scarce—the ...

Scientists devise method to gather water from fog, condensation

A new study may have the answers for how to gather water from ambient air, fog and condensation, taking inspiration from lifeforms in the desert.

