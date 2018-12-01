Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

A big space crash likely made Uranus lopsided

Phys.org - 2 hours ago

Uranus is a lopsided oddity, the only planet to spin on its side. Scientists now think they know how it got that way: It was pushed over by a rock at least twice as big as Earth.

How Uranus ended up lopsided: Simulations reveal collision with another planet billions of years ago, Daily Mail - 2 hours ago

Uranus Was Likely Hit By a Rock Which Made the Planet Lopsided, Scientists Say

TIME - 3 hours ago

The massive planet tilts about 90 degrees on its side

Copyright © 2009-2018 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer