Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ¼ hour

Samsung is working on a Night Sight response called Bright Night

The Verge - 1 hours ago

Code discovered in the latest Android Pie build for Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 suggests the company is working on a new night photography mode called Bright Night, reports XDA-Developers. ...

Samsung Galaxy S10 Bright Night Mode Could Rival Pixel 3 Night Sight For Low-Light Photos

HotHardware - 3 hours ago

Smartphone makers have wisely prioritized camera performance as a top feature on their high-end handsets, and even some mid-range and entry-level phones boast solid photo taking capabilities ...

Samsung Galaxy S10 display leak hints at even thinner bezels

Techradar - 7 hours ago

A new leak reveals the possible resolution of the S10 Lite and S10 Plus and suggests smaller bezels.

Copyright © 2009-2018 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer