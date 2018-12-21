Samsung is working on a Night Sight response called Bright Night

Samsung is working on a Night Sight response called Bright NightThe Verge - 1 hours ago
Code discovered in the latest Android Pie build for Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 suggests the company is working on a new night photography mode called Bright Night, reports XDA-Developers. ...
Samsung Galaxy S10 Bright Night Mode Could Rival Pixel 3 Night Sight For Low-Light PhotosHotHardware - 3 hours ago
Smartphone makers have wisely prioritized camera performance as a top feature on their high-end handsets, and even some mid-range and entry-level phones boast solid photo taking capabilities ...
Samsung Galaxy S10 display leak hints at even thinner bezelsTechradar - 7 hours ago
A new leak reveals the possible resolution of the S10 Lite and S10 Plus and suggests smaller bezels.