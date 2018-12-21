Samsung is working on a Night Sight response called Bright Night The Verge - 1 hours ago Code discovered in the latest Android Pie build for Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 suggests the company is working on a new night photography mode called Bright Night, reports XDA-Developers. ...

Samsung Galaxy S10 Bright Night Mode Could Rival Pixel 3 Night Sight For Low-Light Photos HotHardware - 3 hours ago Smartphone makers have wisely prioritized camera performance as a top feature on their high-end handsets, and even some mid-range and entry-level phones boast solid photo taking capabilities ...