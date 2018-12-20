Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

In Netflix trailer for Black Mirror film, a video game warps reality - CNET

CNET Cutting Edge - 3 hours ago

The new feature-length special Black Mirror: Bandersnatch debuts Friday on Netflix.

Netflix’s new Black Mirror trailer hints at choose-your-own-adventure twist

Arstechnica - 5 hours ago

Trailer: "You're not in control." Actually, you might be, thanks to "multiple endings."

Netflix’s ‘Black Mirror: Bandersnatch’ Trailer Is a Creepy Mind Trip

Geek.com - 9 hours ago

Netflix just dropped its first Black Mirror: Bandersnatch trailer and it&#8217;s an eerie perspective on retro gaming. On Thursday, Netflix posted the Black Mirror: Bandersnatch trailer on its ...

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch Trailer Arrives Ahead Of Netflix Release

Ubergizmo - 9 hours ago

It was rumored earlier this year that Netflix will release a new Black Mirror episode which would be a choose-your-own-adventure kind of experience. It has released a trailer today for a new ...

Netflix releases a trailer for ‘Bandersnatch,’ the mysterious new episode of ‘Black Mirror’

TechCrunch - 9 hours ago

What the heck is &#8220;Black Mirror: Bandersnatch&#8221;? It&#8217;s probably not just a regular episode of the critically acclaimed science fiction anthology series. Netflix has been pretty ...

Trailer for Black Mirror: Bandersnatch arrives ahead of tomorrow's launch

Techspot - 10 hours ago

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch is set in 1984 and tells the tale of "a young programmer who begins to question reality as he adapts a sprawling fantasy novel into a video game and soon faces a mind-mangling ...

Watch the trailer for Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, releasing Friday 28th on Netflix

The Verge - 12 hours ago

The trailer for Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, the latest entry in the popular sci-fi anthology series, has dropped this morning. It confirms that the feature-length special will go ...

Netflix drops the first trailer for 'Black Mirror: Bandersnatch'

Engadget - 13 hours ago

Netflix is time-traveling back to the eighties in the first trailer for its upcoming Black Mirror movie, Bandersnatch. Fans have been piecing together clues from a teaser and now we&#039;re ...

Black Mirror season five may be a feature-length, choose-your-own-adventure film

Techspot - Thu 20 Dec 18

Word surfaced a couple of months ago that Netflix was working on a choose-your-own-adventure Black Mirror episode. Details were scant but sources at the time said the episode could debut by ...

Netflix teases 'Black Mirror' movie release

Engadget - Thu 20 Dec 18

The fifth season of Black Mirror is likely far off, but you&#039;re going to get something to tide you over quite soon. Weeks after Netflix posted (and promptly deleted) a mention of ...

Netflix previews new Black Mirror choose-your-own-adventure film

Fastcompany Tech - 4 hours ago

Bandersnatch follows a young programmer who begins to question reality as he adapts a fantasy novel into a video game. A new trailer for the next episode of Netflix&#x2019;s Black Mirror tech-dystopia ...

The Black Mirror movie 'Bandersnatch' hits Netflix on December 28, 2018

Techradar - 13 hours ago

The streaming release of the movie will come just 24 hours after its trailer.

Copyright © 2009-2018 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer