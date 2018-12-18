Grocery delivery, with no humans drivers, is underway

Grocery delivery, with no humans drivers, is underwayTechXplore - 12 hours ago
Deliveries from an Arizona grocery store will soon be arriving with no one behind the wheel.
US grocery giant Kroger has started making autonomous deliveriesMIT Technology Review - 13 hours ago
Kroger adds driverless vehicles to its grocery delivery fleetEngadget - 10 hours ago
Earlier this year, Kroger teamed up with the self-driving startup Nuro for a grocery delivery service, and in August the company began piloting an autonomous delivery service in Arizona. ...
Kroger-owned grocery store begins fully driverless deliveriesArstechnica - 13 hours ago
Road-legal delivery vehicles don't even have space for a human driver.
Nuro deploys autonomous delivery cars without safety driversTechCrunch - 14 hours ago
A few months after Nuro deployed self-driving cars to deliver groceries in partnership with Kroger, the autonomous delivery startup is deploying its custom delivery bots. Up until now, Nuro was ...
Kroger starts use of unmanned vehicles for delivery in...Daily Mail - 14 hours ago
U.S. supermarket chain Kroger Co said on Tuesday it has started using unmanned autonomous vehicles to deliver groceries Scottsdale, ArizonaGrocery Store Using Unmanned Vehicles for Delivery , Voice of America - 19 hours ago
Nuro launches autonomous Kroger grocery delivery pods in Arizona - RoadshowCNET Cutting Edge - 15 hours ago
Earlier, the program used Priuses, but now, it's all about Nuro's diminutive pod-things.
Kroger launches Nuro unmanned vehicles to delivery groceries to customers in ArizonaUSA today - 17 hours ago
Through a partnership with Silicon Valley startup Nuro, Kroger will deliver groceries to customers in Scottsdale, Arizona, using driverless vehicles.        
Kroger starts use of unmanned vehicles for delivery in ArizonaReuters Technology - 19 hours ago
U.S. supermarket chain Kroger Co said on Tuesday it has started using unmanned autonomous vehicles to deliver groceries Scottsdale, Arizona in partnership with Silicon Valley startup Nuro. ...