Grocery delivery, with no humans drivers, is underway TechXplore - 12 hours ago Deliveries from an Arizona grocery store will soon be arriving with no one behind the wheel.

US grocery giant Kroger has started making autonomous deliveries MIT Technology Review - 13 hours ago

Kroger adds driverless vehicles to its grocery delivery fleet Engadget - 10 hours ago Earlier this year, Kroger teamed up with the self-driving startup Nuro for a grocery delivery service, and in August the company began piloting an autonomous delivery service in Arizona. ...

Kroger-owned grocery store begins fully driverless deliveries Arstechnica - 13 hours ago Road-legal delivery vehicles don't even have space for a human driver.

Nuro deploys autonomous delivery cars without safety drivers TechCrunch - 14 hours ago A few months after Nuro deployed self-driving cars to deliver groceries in partnership with Kroger, the autonomous delivery startup is deploying its custom delivery bots. Up until now, Nuro was ...

Kroger starts use of unmanned vehicles for delivery in... Daily Mail - 14 hours ago U.S. supermarket chain Kroger Co said on Tuesday it has started using unmanned autonomous vehicles to deliver groceries Scottsdale, Arizona Grocery Store Using Unmanned Vehicles for Delivery , Voice of America - 19 hours ago



Nuro launches autonomous Kroger grocery delivery pods in Arizona - Roadshow CNET Cutting Edge - 15 hours ago Earlier, the program used Priuses, but now, it's all about Nuro's diminutive pod-things.

Kroger launches Nuro unmanned vehicles to delivery groceries to customers in Arizona USA today - 17 hours ago Through a partnership with Silicon Valley startup Nuro, Kroger will deliver groceries to customers in Scottsdale, Arizona, using driverless vehicles.