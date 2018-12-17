Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Feathers evolved more than once

Cosmos Magazine - 16 hours ago

Ancient flying vertebrates thought to be furry were actually feathered. Andrew Masterson reports.

New discovery pushes origin of feathers back by 70 million years

Phys.org - 16 hours ago

An international team of palaeontologists, which includes the University of Bristol, has discovered that the flying reptiles, pterosaurs, actually had four kinds of feathers, and these are shared ...

New discovery pushes origin of feathers back by 70 million years, ScienceDaily - 13 hours ago

Pterosaurs Sported Feathers, Claim Scientists

The Scientist - 17 hours ago

A controversy over pterosaurs' plumage has taken off, with a new discovery pushing feather origins back 80 million years into the early Triassic.

Pterosaurs: Fur flies over feathery fossils

BBC News - 17 hours ago

The flying reptiles had feathers, and looked like brown bats with fuzzy wings, say scientists.

Wondrous extinct flying reptiles boasted rudimentary feathers

Reuters - 11 hours ago

A microscopic examination of fossils from China has revealed that the fur-like body covering of pterosaurs, the remarkable flying reptiles that lived alongside dinosaurs, was actually made up ...

It's Official: Those Flying Reptiles Called Pterosaurs Were Covered in Fluffy Feathers

Livescience - 13 hours ago

There's no doubt anymore: Pterosaurs — the flying reptiles that zipped through the skies during the dinosaur age — sported feathers, a finding that pushes the origin of these fluffy structures ...

Feathers originated 70 million years earlier than scientists thought

UPI - 13 hours ago

New research proves pterosaurs had feathers, the same kinds as dinosaurs and birds. The discovery pushes back the origin of feathers by 70 million years.

