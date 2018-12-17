Bloodhound supersonic car project rises once more

Bloodhound supersonic car project rises once moreGizmag - 4 hours ago
It's been a rocky road since the Bloodhound supersonic car made its world debut in London in September 2015, almost 10 years after the company behind the project was founded. The Bloodhound ...
Bloodhound supersonic car project savedBBC News - 6 hours ago
The supersonic vehicle could still race at 1,000mph after an entrepreneur bought the business.
Bloodhound 1,000 mph SSC project gets a jump-start - RoadshowCNET - 52 minutes ago
The owner of a turbocharger company gives the supersonic car the boost it needed.
The Bloodhound supersonic car project is back in actionEngadget - 52 minutes ago
Earlier this month, it looked like the writing was on the wall for the Bloodhound supersonic car project, as it had failed to acquire the roughly &pound;25 million (approximately ...
Entrepreneur steps forward to save BloodhoundThe Engineer - 7 hours ago
A Yorkshire-based entrepreneur has stepped forward to save Bloodhound SSC, the project building a 1,000mph vehicle to smash the world land speed record. The business and assets of Project Bloodhound ...
Why we should all be concerned by Bloodhound’s demiseThe Engineer - Thu 13 Dec 18
The demise of Bloodhound SSC is a worrying sign that we no longer dare to dream writes our anonymous blogger.  Everything was going fine for the run up to Christmas in the Secret Engineer ...