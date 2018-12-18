Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ¾ hour

Hastings dinosaur footprints exposed by cliff erosion

BBC News - 1 hours ago

Dozens of well-preserved dinosaur footprints from at least seven species have been uncovered.

'Treasure trove' of dinosaur footprints found in southern England

Phys.org - 9 hours ago

More than 85 well-preserved dinosaur footprints—made by at least seven different species—have been uncovered in East Sussex, representing the most diverse and detailed collection of these ...

'Treasure trove' of dinosaur footprints found in southern England, ScienceDaily - 1 hours ago
'Treasure trove' of dinosaur footprints found in southern England, Eurekalert - 11 hours ago
Copyright © 2009-2018 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer