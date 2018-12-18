Hastings dinosaur footprints exposed by cliff erosion

Dozens of well-preserved dinosaur footprints from at least seven species have been uncovered.

Phys.org - 9 hours ago

More than 85 well-preserved dinosaur footprints—made by at least seven different species—have been uncovered in East Sussex, representing the most diverse and detailed collection of these ...

'Treasure trove' of dinosaur footprints found in southern England, ScienceDaily - 1 hours ago

'Treasure trove' of dinosaur footprints found in southern England, Eurekalert - 11 hours ago