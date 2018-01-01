Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
'One of a kind,' nearly 4,400-year-old tomb discovered in Egypt

Archaeologists in Egypt uncovered the final resting place of a high priest that dates back more than four thousand years ago. 

Photos: Exquisitely Preserved Ancient Tomb Discovered at Saqqara

Livescience - Sat 15 Dec 18

Gorgeous photos show a 4,400-year-old tomb of a divine inspector in ancient Egypt.

4,400-Year-Old Tomb of 'Divine Inspector' with Hidden Shafts Discovered in Egypt

Livescience - Sat 15 Dec 18

One of the hidden shafts might hold the divine inspector's sarcophagus.

