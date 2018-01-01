'One of a kind,' nearly 4,400-year-old tomb discovered in Egypt

'One of a kind,' nearly 4,400-year-old tomb discovered in EgyptFOXNews - 5 hours ago
Archaeologists in Egypt uncovered the final resting place of a high priest that dates back more than four thousand years ago.
Untouched, 4,400-Year-Old Tomb Discovered in EgyptGeek.com - 9 hours ago
Archaeologists have made an exciting discovery in Egypt — the “exceptionally well preserved” tomb of a high priest, untouched for 4,400 years. The discovery of the colorfully decorated ...
Photos: Exquisitely Preserved Ancient Tomb Discovered at SaqqaraLivescience - Sat 15 Dec 18
Gorgeous photos show a 4,400-year-old tomb of a divine inspector in ancient Egypt.
4,400-Year-Old Tomb of 'Divine Inspector' with Hidden Shafts Discovered in EgyptLivescience - Sat 15 Dec 18
One of the hidden shafts might hold the divine inspector's sarcophagus.