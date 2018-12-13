This patent shows Amazon may seek to create a ‘database of suspicious persons’ using facial recognition technology

This patent shows Amazon may seek to create a ‘database of suspicious persons’ using facial recognition technologyThe Washington Post - 23 hours ago
The filing suggests Ring doorbell cameras could be equipped with technology that would allow the devices to gather data and identify people considered “suspicious.”
Amazon's Ring takes heat for considering facial recognition for its video doorbells - CNETCNET - 3 hours ago
Two patent applications from the company describe identifying "suspicious" people then automatically alerting police.
Amazon plans to bring facial recognition to your front door will bring about an Orwellian worldDaily Mail - 4 hours ago
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has slammed the integration of facial recognition with smart doorbells as 'disturbing'.
Worried Amazon Will Add Facial Recognition to Doorbells? Too LateExtremetech - Thu 13 Dec 18
Warnings about the privacy implications of future facial recognition products for home security are at the risk of being too late, as it is already being broadly deployed, and is mostly unregulated. The ...
Amazon criticised for 'disturbing' plan to add facial recognition technology to doorbellsÂTelegraph.co.uk Tech - 7 hours ago
ACLU’s warning: “Amazon is dreaming of a dangerous future” of surveillanceFastcompany Tech - Thu 13 Dec 18
The ACLU protecting your civil liberties at your porch. The ACLU is sounding the alarm about a patent application from Amazon that would pair a face surveillance program with a doorbell camera. The ...