This patent shows Amazon may seek to create a ‘database of suspicious persons’ using facial recognition technology

The Washington Post - 23 hours ago

The filing suggests Ring doorbell cameras could be equipped with technology that would allow the devices to gather data and identify people considered “suspicious.”

Amazon's Ring takes heat for considering facial recognition for its video doorbells - CNET

CNET - 3 hours ago

Two patent applications from the company describe identifying "suspicious" people then automatically alerting police.

Amazon plans to bring facial recognition to your front door will bring about an Orwellian world

Daily Mail - 4 hours ago

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has slammed the integration of facial recognition with smart doorbells as 'disturbing'.

Worried Amazon Will Add Facial Recognition to Doorbells? Too Late

Extremetech - Thu 13 Dec 18

Warnings about the privacy implications of future facial recognition products for home security are at the risk of being too late, as it is already being broadly deployed, and is mostly unregulated. The ...

Amazon criticised for 'disturbing' plan to add facial recognition technology to doorbellsÂ 

Telegraph.co.uk Tech - 7 hours ago

ACLU’s warning: “Amazon is dreaming of a dangerous future” of surveillance

Fastcompany Tech - Thu 13 Dec 18

The ACLU protecting your civil liberties at your porch. The ACLU is sounding the alarm about a patent application from Amazon that would pair a face surveillance program with a doorbell camera.&#xA0;The ...

