People are slashing tyres and throwing rocks at self-driving cars in Arizona

The Independent - Thu 13 Dec 18

Residents of Chandler are 'sick and tired' of autonomous cars being tested on their roads

Angry residents point guns, slash tires and throw rocks at Waymo's autonomous vans

Daily Mail - 21 hours ago

Arizona police recorded 21 incidents in the past two years concerning vigilante citizens who have hurled rocks, pointed guns at and slashed the tires of Waymo's autonomous vans.

We finally talked to an actual Waymo passenger—here’s what he told us

Arstechnica - Thu 13 Dec 18

Early Waymo rider gives us new details about the self-driving service.

Vigilantes in Arizona are bullying Waymo's self-driving vehicles and safety drivers

Techspot - Thu 13 Dec 18

Self-driving vehicles are on track to revolutionize personal transportation. Companies like Waymo are actively working to fine-tune the mechanics of autonomous driving through testing on public ...

People keep attacking Waymo’s autonomous cars

Fastcompany Tech - 7 hours ago

So is it everyday troublemaking, or is this a meaningful protest to automation? When I landed in Phoenix, Arizona, last month, to be one of the first members of the public to ride in a Waymo ...

Arizona residents attack self-driving cars

Telegraph.co.uk Tech - Thu 13 Dec 18

