Why modern humans have round heads Science Now - 6 hours ago

Some people have slightly squashed heads thanks to Neanderthal DNA Newscientist - 8 hours ago Many people carry Neanderthal DNA that can affect brain cell growth and the insulation around neurons – and that may have a small impact on brain performance

Neanderthal genes influence human head shape Cosmos Magazine - 9 hours ago Research suggests the effects of long-distant interspecies breeding finds expression in modern skulls. Dyani Lewis reports.

Neandertal genes shed light on unique aspects of the modern human brain Phys.org - 9 hours ago A characteristic feature of modern humans is the unusually round skull and brain, in contrast to the elongated shape seen in other human species. By studying Neandertal DNA fragments found in ...

Is Neanderthal DNA affecting the shape of your HEAD? Daily Mail - 6 hours ago Researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Germany compared casts of Neanderthal skulls with modern human skulls.

Do You Carry Neanderthal DNA? The Shape of Your Skull May Tell. Livescience - 7 hours ago The shape of your brain may say a lot about the Neanderthal in you.