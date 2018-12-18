Why modern humans have round heads

Why modern humans have round headsScience Now - 6 hours ago
Some people have slightly squashed heads thanks to Neanderthal DNANewscientist - 8 hours ago
Many people carry Neanderthal DNA that can affect brain cell growth and the insulation around neurons – and that may have a small impact on brain performance
Neanderthal genes influence human head shapeCosmos Magazine - 9 hours ago
Research suggests the effects of long-distant interspecies breeding finds expression in modern skulls. Dyani Lewis reports.
Neandertal genes shed light on unique aspects of the modern human brainPhys.org - 9 hours ago
A characteristic feature of modern humans is the unusually round skull and brain, in contrast to the elongated shape seen in other human species. By studying Neandertal DNA fragments found in ...
Is Neanderthal DNA affecting the shape of your HEAD?Daily Mail - 6 hours ago
Researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Germany compared casts of Neanderthal skulls with modern human skulls.
Do You Carry Neanderthal DNA? The Shape of Your Skull May Tell.Livescience - 7 hours ago
The shape of your brain may say a lot about the Neanderthal in you.
Neanderthal genes give clues to human brain evolutionScienceDaily - 5 hours ago
A distinctive feature of modern humans is our round (globular) skulls and brains. Researchers report that present-day humans who carry particular Neanderthal DNA fragments have heads that are ...