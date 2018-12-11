Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
'Planet of the chickens': How the bird took over the world

BBC News - 3 hours ago

With around 23 billion chickens on the planet, the bird is a symbol of our times, say scientists.

Imagine an archaeological dig far in the future. Scientists are excavating a site somewhere in what was once North America, peeling back layers of dirt in search of the remnants of a vanished ...

