'Planet of the chickens': How the bird took over the world BBC News - 3 hours ago With around 23 billion chickens on the planet, the bird is a symbol of our times, say scientists.

Scientists Propose a New Marker for the Anthropocene: Chickens Discover Magazine - 4 hours ago Imagine an archaeological dig far in the future. Scientists are excavating a site somewhere in what was once North America, peeling back layers of dirt in search of the remnants of a vanished ...

The most potent symbol of our time? The chicken Cosmos Magazine - 6 hours ago Modern broilers are a wholly technology-dependent species. Andrew Masterson reports.