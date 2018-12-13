A Nearby Supernova May Have Caused a Mass Extinction 2.6 Million Years Ago Discover Magazine - 22 hours ago Supernovae are the explosive end stages of massive stars. About 2.6 million years ago, one such supernova lit up Earth’s sky from about 150 light-years away. A few hundred years later, after ...

Researchers consider whether supernovae killed off large ocean animals at dawn of Pleistocene Phys.org - Tue 11 Dec 18 About 2.6 million years ago, an oddly bright light arrived in the prehistoric sky and lingered there for weeks or months. It was a supernova some 150 light years away from Earth. Within a few ...

Exploding stars may have wiped off large ocean life 2.5 million years ago ZME Science - 10 hours ago The planet's largest shark may have been killed by a supernova.

Megalodon may have been killed off by an exploding star FOXNews - Thu 13 Dec 18 If the megalodon didn't cause itself to go extinct, it may have been the work of an ancient exploding star, a shocking new study theorizes.

Did a Supernova Kill Earth’s Megafauna 2.5 Million Years Ago? Extremetech - Thu 13 Dec 18 You may think there are some big animals on Earth today, but this is nothing compared to the Pliocene period a few million years ago. So-called "megafauna" like the 50-foot megalodon shark and ...