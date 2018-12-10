Uber executives were reportedly warned about self-driving tech issues prior to fatal crash

Uber executives were reportedly warned about self-driving tech issues prior to fatal crashTechspot - 3 hours ago
If you thought the fallout from Uber's self-driving fatality was over, think again. For the company, that unfortunate crash is the gift that keeps on giving.
An employee warned the ride-sharing giant that there were issues with Uber's autonomous-driving technology just days a 49-year-old Arizona woman, was struck and killed by a self-driving car.
An 890-word email was sent to Uber’s executives that raised safety concerns about the company’s autonomous vehicle program just days before an Uber vehicle killed a pedestrian ...
Less than a week before a Uber self-driving SUV prototype struck and killed a pedestrian in Tempe, Arizona last March, a manager sent executives an email cautioning that its autonomous vehicle ...