Teenage Engineering wraps speaker in ever-white cabinet

Teenage Engineering wraps speaker in ever-white cabinetGizmag - 3 hours ago
Sweden's Teenage Engineering is arguably best known for its mini synthesizers called Pocket Operators, but has been pushing design envelopes in other areas too. Last year the company ...
LG appeals to home brewers with capsule-based craft beer systemGizmag - 6 hours ago
Countertop craft beer systems are not new, Seattle's PicoBrew has been offering devices of all shapes and sizes for a number of years and it's not the only company to do so. Now LG has ...
LG's automated craft beer system could make homebrewing much easierEngadget - 3 hours ago
Given the phenomenal popularity of craft beers and ales sweeping bars across the globe, it's surprising that homebrewing hasn't yet taken off to the same levels. Sure, we've ...
LG To Unveil Its Own Capsule-Based Beer Machine At CES 2019Ubergizmo - 3 hours ago
LG has announced that it’s going to unveil a capsule-based “craft” beer making machine at the Consumer Electronics Show 2019 next month. The machine will make the brewing ...
LG will show a ‘capsule-based craft beer’ machine at CES next monthThe Verge - 17 hours ago
LG has announced a “capsule-based craft beer system,” because nothing says “craft” more than easy one-button operation. It’s called the LG HomeBrew, of course, and LG ...
LG takes up the mantle of brewer with HomeBrew countertop beer bot - CNETCNET Cutting Edge - 17 hours ago
The LG HomeBrew works with single-use capsules that can make up to a gallon of beer with the push of a button.