Teenage Engineering wraps speaker in ever-white cabinet Gizmag - 3 hours ago Sweden's Teenage Engineering is arguably best known for its mini synthesizers called Pocket Operators, but has been pushing design envelopes in other areas too. Last year the company ...

LG appeals to home brewers with capsule-based craft beer system Gizmag - 6 hours ago Countertop craft beer systems are not new, Seattle's PicoBrew has been offering devices of all shapes and sizes for a number of years and it's not the only company to do so. Now LG has ...

LG's automated craft beer system could make homebrewing much easier Engadget - 3 hours ago Given the phenomenal popularity of craft beers and ales sweeping bars across the globe, it's surprising that homebrewing hasn't yet taken off to the same levels. Sure, we've ...

LG To Unveil Its Own Capsule-Based Beer Machine At CES 2019 Ubergizmo - 3 hours ago LG has announced that it’s going to unveil a capsule-based “craft” beer making machine at the Consumer Electronics Show 2019 next month. The machine will make the brewing ...

LG will show a ‘capsule-based craft beer’ machine at CES next month The Verge - 17 hours ago LG has announced a “capsule-based craft beer system,” because nothing says “craft” more than easy one-button operation. It’s called the LG HomeBrew, of course, and LG ...