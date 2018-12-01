Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
DeepMind’s Go playing software can now beat you at two more games

Newscientist - 5 hours ago

A machine learning system called AlphaZero is the first AI that can learn to master more than one game using the same algorithm - it can play Go, chess and shogi

AI gaming program smashes all-comers, human and not

Cosmos Magazine - 6 hours ago

Latest iteration of the Alpha system teaches itself several board games and aces them all. Nick Carne reports.

DeepMind Achieves Holy Grail: An AI That Can Master Games Like Chess and Go Without Human Help

IEEE Spectrum - 6 hours ago

AlphaZero, a general-purpose game-playing system, quickly taught itself to be the best player ever in Go, chess and Shogi

Mastering board games

Science Now - 6 hours ago

Chess, a Drosophila of reasoning, Science Now - 6 hours ago

Scientists create AI that can crush the world's best AI (at board games, thankfully) - CNET

CNET - 19 minutes ago

DeepMind's AlphaZero obliterated its master AI opponents in a matter of hours.

AI software could now beat humans at chess by reading the rule book 

Daily Mail - 3 hours ago

A study led by the American Association for the Advancement of science in Washington has shown that Google's AI can now teach itself to beat humans at complex games like chess.

Move over AlphaGo: AlphaZero taught itself to play three different games

Ars Technica - 5 hours ago

DeepMind's new AI is worthy successor to the first program to beat a human at Go.

Now AI can beat you, and pretty much any other human, at a growing number of board games

Popular Science - 5 hours ago

Technology It teaches itself to win. Shall we play a game?

