Geckos sprint across water on air bubbles they make with their legs

House geckos are too big to float using surface tension, and too small to create enough force to walk across water, so they use a combination of these tricks
New high-speed video reveals how geckos use a hybrid walking-swimming gait in water to reach speeds similar to those on land.
Geckos are renowned for their acrobatic feats on land and in the air, but a new discovery that they can also run on water puts them in the superhero category, says a University of California, ...
Animals These little lizards combined evolutionary tactics to come up with their own unique way of running. Geckos can run straight up a wall, but it’s their ability to ...
Researchers have found that geckos, native to sub-Saharan Africa, can move across a water's surface by using a slapping motion to hoist their bodies up, creating an air bubble which generates ...
The mouse-sized lizards use a combination of surface tension and slapping motion.