Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ¾ hour

Geckos sprint across water on air bubbles they make with their legs

Newscientist - 8 hours ago

House geckos are too big to float using surface tension, and too small to create enough force to walk across water, so they use a combination of these tricks

Here’s how geckos (almost) walk on water

ScienceNews - 8 hours ago

New high-speed video reveals how geckos use a hybrid walking-swimming gait in water to reach speeds similar to those on land.

Acrobatic geckos, highly maneuverable on land and in the air, can also race on water

Phys.org - 9 hours ago

Geckos are renowned for their acrobatic feats on land and in the air, but a new discovery that they can also run on water puts them in the superhero category, says a University of California, ...

Acrobatic geckos, highly maneuverable on land and in the air, can also race on water, ScienceDaily - 6 hours ago

Geckos can walk on water: here’s how (with a video)

ZME Science - 1 hours ago

Another mystery solved my science!

It turns out geckos can run on water—and this adorable video shows how

Popular Science - 7 hours ago

Animals These little lizards combined evolutionary tactics to come up with their own unique way of running. Geckos can run straight up a wall, but it’s their ability to ...

How geckos run across water – they create air pockets with their feet

Daily Mail - 8 hours ago

Researchers have found that geckos, native to sub-Saharan Africa, can move across a water's surface by using a slapping motion to hoist their bodies up, creating an air bubble which generates ...

Geckos’ new superpower is running on water; now we know how they do it

Ars Technica - 9 hours ago

The mouse-sized lizards use a combination of surface tension and slapping motion.

Copyright © 2009-2018 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer