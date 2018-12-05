Fossil Ichthyosaur Blubber Is Evidence They Were Warm-Blooded Discover Magazine - 10 hours ago For the first time, researchers have identified blubber, and other soft tissue, preserved in an Early Jurassic ichthyosaur. The new interpretation of the 180-million-year-old fossil suggests ...

