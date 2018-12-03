Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
AI software can dream up an entire digital world from a simple sketch

MIT Technology Review - 7 hours ago

Creating a lifelike digital scene normally requires a skill, creativity, and patience. Now we can just offload the work to an AI algorithm.

NVIDIA's new AI turns videos of the real world into virtual landscapes

Engadget - 7 hours ago

Attendees of this year&#039;s NeurIPS AI conference in Montreal can spend a few moments driving through a virtual city, courtesy of NVIDIA. While that normally wouldn&#039;t be much ...

Nvidia has created the first video game demo using AI-generated graphics

The Verge - 7 hours ago

The recent boom in artificial intelligence has produced impressive results in a somewhat surprising realm: the world of image and video generation. The latest example comes from ...

