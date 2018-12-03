AI software can dream up an entire digital world from a simple sketch

AI software can dream up an entire digital world from a simple sketchMIT Technology Review - 7 hours ago
Creating a lifelike digital scene normally requires a skill, creativity, and patience. Now we can just offload the work to an AI algorithm.
NVIDIA's new AI turns videos of the real world into virtual landscapesEngadget - 7 hours ago
Attendees of this year's NeurIPS AI conference in Montreal can spend a few moments driving through a virtual city, courtesy of NVIDIA. While that normally wouldn't be much ...
Nvidia has created the first video game demo using AI-generated graphicsThe Verge - 7 hours ago
The recent boom in artificial intelligence has produced impressive results in a somewhat surprising realm: the world of image and video generation. The latest example comes from ...