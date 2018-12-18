Phys.org - 11 hours ago

Alarming footage captured by World Animal Protection and the Wildlife Conservation Research Unit (WildCRU) at University of Oxford reveals the heart-breaking moment a pangolin is brutally killed ...

Undercover investigation: Socio-economic survey of pangolin hunting in Assam, India, ScienceDaily - 7 hours ago

Undercover investigation: Socio-economic survey of pangolin hunting in Assam, India, Eurekalert - 15 hours ago