Police may have used Tesla’s Autopilot feature to stop driver asleep at the wheel

Driver Slept For Seven Miles As Cops Chased His Tesla Ubergizmo - 4 hours ago Teslas are quite capable of driving themselves on highways and while drivers are always prompted to keep their hands on the wheel at all times even when that functionality is enabled, there ...

Tesla drove 7 miles using Autopilot as driver allegedly slept drunk behind the wheel Techspot - 8 hours ago Police spotted the gray Model S belonging to Alexander Samek, the chair of the Los Altos Planning Commission, doing 70 mph on Highway 101 early Friday. As this was above the speed limit, officers ...

