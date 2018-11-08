Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Ancient DNA Maps Early American Migrations in New Detail

The Scientist - 30 minutes ago

Genetic information from dozens of individuals living 700 to 10,000 years reveals connections between Clovis and Native Americans and South Americans.

First Americans “Leap-Frogged” Continents to Settle the Americas

Discover Magazine - 2 hours ago

A new report finds people spread through the Americas in multiple independent, relatively quick migrations. The discovery contrasts the notion that the peopling of the continents took the form ...

South America Was Settled More Than Once, New Study Says

Discover Magazine - 5 hours ago

When the Americas were first settled, sometime in the past 25,000 years, it happened from the top down. Eurasians made their way across the Beringian land bridge (or followed the coastline, ...

Indigenous peoples in the Amazon and Australia share some ancestry

Newscientist - 7 hours ago

Fifteen ancient human genomes reveal how people first spread through the Americas – and strengthen a mysterious link between people in the Amazon and in Australasia

Ancient DNA tracks migrations around Americas

Science Now - 7 hours ago

DNA of world's oldest natural mummy unlocks secrets of Ice Age tribes in the Americas

Phys.org - 7 hours ago

A legal battle over a 10,600 year old ancient skeleton—called the 'Spirit Cave Mummy' - has ended after advanced DNA sequencing found it was related to a Native American tribe.

Ancient DNA analysis yields unexpected insights about peoples of Central, South America

Phys.org - 7 hours ago

An international team of researchers has revealed unexpected details about the peopling of Central and South America by studying the first high-quality ancient DNA data from those regions.

History of early settlement and survival in Andean highlands revealed by ancient genomes

Phys.org - 7 hours ago

A multi-center study of the genetic remains of people who settled thousands of years ago in the Andes Mountains of South America reveals a complex picture of human adaptation from early settlement, ...

Who Were the 1st Americans? 11,000-Year-Old DNA Reveals Clues

Livescience - 3 hours ago

People genetically linked to the Clovis culture, one of the earliest continentwide cultures in North America, made it down to South America as far back as 11,000 years ago. Then they mysteriously ...

History of human migration throughout the Americas is MAPPED

Daily Mail - 6 hours ago

Research involving scientists from all over the world has redefined our understanding of how humans conquered the Americas.

Ancient DNA evidence reveals two unknown migrations from North to South America

ScienceDaily - 6 hours ago

A team has used genome-wide ancient DNA data to revise Central and South American history. Their analysis of DNA from 49 individuals spanning about 10,000 years in Belize, Brazil, the Central ...

