Chinese 'gait recognition' tech IDs people by how they walk

Gait recognition tech can identify people even with their backs turned Techspot - 10 hours ago Facial recognition has made it to mainstream use in security systems and is a relatively secure method of securing mobile devices. However, what happens when faces are obscured or hidden by ...

China Can Now Identify Citizens Based On How They Walk Ubergizmo - 13 hours ago Over in China, the country’s government has deployed certain hi-tech measures to track people in the country, such as by using facial recognition systems to identify wanted suspects who might ...

China can apparently now identify citizens based on the way they walk TechCrunch - 14 hours ago China is home to the world’s largest network of CCTV cameras — over 170 million — and its police have adopted Google Glass-like ‘smart specs’ to seek out suspects ...

China surveillance tech can ID people by their walk, report says - CNET CNET - Tue 6 Nov 18 It's apparently in use in Beijing and Shanghai.