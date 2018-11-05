Instagram may offer School Stories to create safe space for kids - CNET CNET - 9 hours ago The code suggests they'll be moderated to stop bullying.

Instagram Reportedly Testing Collaborative School Stories Ubergizmo - 19 hours ago It seems that Instagram might be trying to help schools foster community spirit because according to a discovery by Jane Manchun Wong (via TechCrunch), it seems that Instagram is looking to ...

Instagram to develop 'School stories' that only pupils can see Daily Mail - 21 hours ago Code hidden in the app shows that Instagram appears to be testing a feature called 'School Stories.' Instagram would manually review posts so they don't become a target for bullies.

Instagram might be exploring collaborative School Stories Engadget - Mon 5 Nov 18 When Facebook launched, the social network was limited to students, and now the company appears to be testing a new Instagram feature that brings to mind those early days. TechCrunch ...

Instagram might be working on school Stories The Verge - Mon 5 Nov 18 Instagram appears to be working on a school-based version of Stories that would only contain content from a particular school’s student body, as reported by TechCrunch. The code ...