Instagram may offer School Stories to create safe space for kids - CNET

Instagram may offer School Stories to create safe space for kids - CNETCNET - 9 hours ago
The code suggests they'll be moderated to stop bullying.
Instagram Reportedly Testing Collaborative School StoriesUbergizmo - 19 hours ago
It seems that Instagram might be trying to help schools foster community spirit because according to a discovery by Jane Manchun Wong (via TechCrunch), it seems that Instagram is looking to ...
Instagram to develop 'School stories' that only pupils can seeDaily Mail - 21 hours ago
Code hidden in the app shows that Instagram appears to be testing a feature called 'School Stories.' Instagram would manually review posts so they don't become a target for bullies.
Instagram might be exploring collaborative School StoriesEngadget - Mon 5 Nov 18
When Facebook launched, the social network was limited to students, and now the company appears to be testing a new Instagram feature that brings to mind those early days. TechCrunch ...
Instagram might be working on school StoriesThe Verge - Mon 5 Nov 18
Instagram appears to be working on a school-based version of Stories that would only contain content from a particular school’s student body, as reported by TechCrunch. The code ...
Instagram prototypes bully-proof moderated School StoriesTechCrunch - Mon 5 Nov 18
Instagram is considering offering collaborative School Stories that only a certain school’s students can see or contribute to. And to make sure these Stories wouldn’t become bullying ...