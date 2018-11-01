Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Fern plant infusion may have kept the doctor away in Medieval Europe

Phys.org - 2 hours ago

The remains of a medieval skeleton has shown the first physical evidence that a fern plant could have been used for medicinal purposes in cases such as alopecia, dandruff and kidney stones.

Fern plant infusion keeps the doctor away in Medieval Europe, Eurekalert - 46 minutes ago

Body of male dating back to medieval times shows that fern leaf was used to cure dandruff

Daily Mail - 2 hours ago

Archaeologists have found the body of a male aged between 20-30 buried in the necropolis of Can Reiners on the Spanish Balearic islands which had traces of the cells found on the underside of ...

