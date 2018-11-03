Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Elon Musk says his futuristic transportation tunnel in L.A. is ‘disturbingly long’

The Washington Post - 3 minutes ago

Elon Musk offered a peek on Twitter of a new tunnel being built beneath Hawthorne, Calif.

Musk tweets new video of LA-area transportation test tunnel

TechXplore - 2 hours ago

Elon Musk has tweeted a new video of a tunnel constructed under a Los Angeles suburb to test a new type of transportation system.

Musk Tweets New Video of LA-area Transportation Test Tunnel, Voice of America - 1 hours ago

Elon Musk posts video of Boring Company's 'disturbingly long' tunnel in LA

Daily Mail - 1 hours ago

A 30-second timelapse video shot by the billionaire tech mogul shows his point of view from a walk down the entire length of the rapid-transit tunnel underneath LA.

The Boring Company will open its first tunnel next month, here's what it looks like

Techspot - 2 hours ago

Elon Musk last month said his tunnel construction company was nearly finished with its proof-of-concept, a two-mile-long tunnel that stretches from SpaceX’s headquarters in Hawthorne, California, ...

Elon Musk walks length of Boring's 'disturbingly long' LA tunnel - CNET

CNET Cutting Edge - 4 hours ago

He says it's "on track" for the Dec. 10 opening.

Elon Musk displays Boring Company's 'disturbingly long' LA tunnel in video on Twitter

USA today - 5 hours ago

Can&apos;t wait until next month&nbsp;to see the Boring Company&apos;s rapid-transit tunnel under Los Angeles? Elon Musk has you covered. &#160;&#160;&#160;&#160;&#160;&nbsp;&#160;

Boring Tunnel is on track for an “opening party” next month

TechCrunch - Sun 4 Nov 18

Last night, super entrepreneur and Twitter addict Elon Musk posted some mesmerizing footage of the tunnel that his nearly two-year-old infrastructure company, Boring Company, is creating in ...

Elon Musk shows off the Boring Company ‘disturbingly long’ LA tunnel in a short video

The Verge - Sun 4 Nov 18

In October, Elon Musk said that the Boring Company’s proof-of-concept tunnel in LA will open to the public on December 10th. Last night, he said on Twitter that the opening is ...

The Boring Company's LA tunnel is poised for December opening

Engadget - Sat 3 Nov 18

The Boring Company&#039;s traffic-dodging LA test tunnel might truly be able to give people free rides this December. Company chief Elon Musk has revealed on Twitter that he&#039;s ...

