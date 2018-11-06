Scientists push back against Harvard 'alien spacecraft' theory Phys.org - 9 hours ago A scientific paper led by two researchers at Harvard University made a splash this week by claiming that a cigar-shaped rock zooming through our solar system may have been sent by aliens. Scientists push back against Harvard 'alien spacecraft' theory, SpaceDaily - 10 hours ago



Interstellar Visitor 'Oumuamua is Probably Not an Alien Solar Sail Discover Magazine - 16 hours ago ‘Oumuamua — a curious, cigar-shaped rock — was the first interstellar space rock ever discovered in our solar system, though scientists debate whether it should be classified as an asteroid ... Interstellar visitor 'Oumuamua is probably not an alien solar sail, Astronomy.com - 16 hours ago



Here’s the Truth About the Bizarre ‘Alien Spacecraft’ That Buzzed Our Solar System TIME - 20 hours ago It's probably not aliens — but it could be

Could 'Oumuamua be an extraterrestrial solar sail? Phys.org - Thu 1 Nov 18 On October 19th, 2017, the Panoramic Survey Telescope and Rapid Response System-1 (Pan-STARRS-1) in Hawaii announced the first-ever detection of an interstellar asteroid, named 1I/2017 U1 (aka, ...

’Oumuamua is not the alien probe you’re looking for Popular Science - 16 hours ago Space Despite what Harvard scientists say. Three things are certain in this world: death, taxes, and people going bananas over aliens.

Harvard Researchers: ‘Oumuamua Could Be an Alien Probe After All Extremetech - 20 hours ago The classification flipped back and forth a few times before eventually landing on "comet," but it's a weird comet. Now, researchers from the Harvard Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics have ...

Why we shouldn’t cry ‘aliens’ about that interstellar space rock just yet The Verge - 21 hours ago The head of Harvard’s department of astronomy thinks that there’s a possibility that a strange object that visited our Solar System from interstellar space may be an alien probe ...

Harvard Scientists Say Aliens May Explain Bizarre Interstellar Object 'Oumuamua (But Probably Not) Livescience - 22 hours ago Does oddball space object 'Oumuamua's weird acceleration hint at alien origins?

Wild Idea: What If Interstellar Visitor 'Oumuamua Is an Alien Light Sail? SPACE.com - 23 hours ago The odd interstellar object that zoomed through the inner solar system last October might be an alien reconnaissance spacecraft, a new study suggests.

Could Life Hitch a Ride on Interstellar Visitors Like 'Oumuamua? SPACE.com - 23 hours ago The first known interstellar visitor to the solar system, 'Oumuamua, highlights how life could also spread between the stars, and perhaps even across the galaxy, two new studies find.

Predictably, online media go nuts over ‘Oumuamua and Harvard scientists Ars Technica - Tue 6 Nov 18 "Scientists are perfectly happy to publish an outlandish idea."

Harvard scientists: strange asteroid could be a 'probe' from an 'alien civilisation' - CNET CNET Cutting Edge - Tue 6 Nov 18 They go on to wonder if 'Oumuamua could have been "sent intentionally to Earth vicinity by an alien civilization".

Mysterious interstellar object could be 'lightsail' sent from another civilization FOXNews - Mon 5 Nov 18 NASA may have ruled that Oumuamua, the first interstellar object ever spotted in our system is a "metallic or rocky object" approximately 400 meters in length and 40 meters wide, but a new study ...

Interstellar asteroid 'Oumuamua' could be a giant solar sail sent from another civilization Daily Mail - Fri 2 Nov 18 Astronomers from the Harvard Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics concluded that the strange asteroid 'might be a lightsail of artificial origin.'

Was Oumuamua A Solar Sail From An Alien Civilization That Flew Past Earth Last Year? Entertaining But Implausible Suggestion Science 2.0 - 21 hours ago Short summary: it's an entertaining but rather far fetched proposal in an arxiv preprint not published anywhere but mentioned in a Scientific American op ed. Implausible for many reasons including ...

Harvard researchers say “Oumuamua” could be an alien probe sent to spy on us Fastcompany Tech - Tue 6 Nov 18 The mysterious space object sped up as it passed our sun. The mysterious space object has fascinated scientists ever since it was observed traveling past the sun last year. Nicknamed “Oumuamua,” ...