Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

Astronomers reveal 20 new Fast Radio Bursts

Cosmos Magazine - 2 hours ago

A new radio telescope increases the number of mysterious high powered emissions from beyond the galaxy. Andrew Masterson reports.

Aussie telescope almost doubles known number of mysterious 'fast radio bursts'

Phys.org - 2 hours ago

Australian researchers using a CSIRO radio telescope in Western Australia have nearly doubled the known number of 'fast radio bursts'— powerful flashes of radio waves from deep space.

New load of mysterious alien signals detected in one big haul - CNET

CNET - 2 hours ago

The latest batch of fast radio bursts could help us better understand the universe.

Mysterious Deep-Space Flashes: 19 More 'Fast Radio Bursts' Found

SPACE.com - 2 hours ago

A huge haul of newfound fast radio bursts (FRBs) may help astronomers finally start to get a handle on these mysterious and powerful blasts from deep space.

New telescope almost doubles known number of mysterious 'fast radio bursts'

ScienceDaily - 1 hours ago

Astronomers have nearly doubled the known number of 'fast radio bursts'-- powerful flashes of radio waves from deep space. The team's discoveries include the closest and brightest fast radio ...

Copyright © 2009-2018 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer