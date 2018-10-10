Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ¼ hour

Amazon ditched AI recruitment software because it was biased against women

MIT Technology Review - 3 hours ago

Amazon scraps 'sexist AI' recruiting tool that showed bias against womenÂ , Telegraph.co.uk Tech - 3 hours ago

Amazon reportedly scraps internal AI recruiting tool that was biased against women

The Verge - 6 hours ago

Bias in machine learning can be a problem even for companies with plenty of experience with AI, like Amazon. According to a report from Reuters, the e-commerce giant had to scrap ...

Amazon scrapped 'sexist AI' tool

BBC Technology - 7 hours ago

Reuters claims that a secret AI recruitment tool was abandoned after it showed bias towards men.

Amazon scraps secret AI recruiting tool that showed bias against women

Reuters Technology - 13 hours ago

Amazon.com Inc's machine-learning specialists uncovered a big problem: their new recruiting engine did not like women.

Copyright © 2009-2018 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer