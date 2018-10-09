Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ¼ hour

New Pentagon weapons systems easily hacked: report

Phys.org - 4 hours ago

New US weapons systems being developed by the US Department of Defense can be easily be hacked by adversaries, a new government report said on Tuesday.

Government watchdog says US weapons systems are vulnerable to hacks, but the Pentagon is slow to act

TechCrunch - 3 hours ago

A government watchdog has said the Department of Defense has not done enough to protect critical weapons systems from cyberattacks. The new report out of the Government Accountability Office ...

Copyright © 2009-2018 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer