Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ½ hour

Even when presented with facts, supported by evidence, many choose not to believe them

Phys.org - 42 minutes ago

In an era of fact-checking and "alternative facts," many people simply choose not to believe research findings and other established facts, according to a new paper co-authored by a professor ...

Even when presented with facts, supported by evidence, many choose not to believe them, Eurekalert - 2 hours ago

Even when presented with facts, supported by evidence, many people choose not to believe them

Science Blog - 2 hours ago

In an era of fact-checking and &#8220;alternative facts,&#8221; many people simply choose not to believe research findings and other established facts, according to a new paper co-authored by ...

Copyright © 2009-2018 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer