Even when presented with facts, supported by evidence, many choose not to believe themPhys.org - 42 minutes ago
In an era of fact-checking and "alternative facts," many people simply choose not to believe research findings and other established facts, according to a new paper co-authored by a professor ...Even when presented with facts, supported by evidence, many choose not to believe them, Eurekalert - 2 hours ago
Even when presented with facts, supported by evidence, many people choose not to believe themScience Blog - 2 hours ago
In an era of fact-checking and “alternative facts,” many people simply choose not to believe research findings and other established facts, according to a new paper co-authored by ...