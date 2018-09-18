Under attack from caterpillars, plants flash a warning signal Cosmos Magazine - Thu 13 Sep 18 Calcium channel signals are quick to respond. Ben Lewis reports.

Nervous system-like signaling in plant defense Science Now - Thu 13 Sep 18

Blazes of light reveal how plants signal danger long distances Phys.org - Thu 13 Sep 18 In one video, you can see a hungry caterpillar, first working around a leaf's edges, approaching the base of the leaf and, with one last bite, severing it from the rest of the plant. Within ... Blazes of light reveal how plants signal danger long distances, ScienceDaily - Thu 13 Sep 18



Scientists show how plants communicate — and it looks amazing ZME Science - 7 hours ago I could watch these videos all day.

Plants have feelings too! Shrub leaves warn their neighbours of danger through a nervous system Daily Mail - 8 hours ago Researchers at the University of Wisconsin were investigating how plants respond to the effects of gravity when they stumbled across their find.