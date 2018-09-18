A galaxy revealed Cosmos Magazine - 6 hours ago European Southern Observatory releases images captured just for their beauty.

Exquisite spiral galaxy shines in new ESO image Gizmag - 7 hours ago Astronomers have captured a striking view of the galaxy NGC 3981, which is revealed shining with the light of energetic stars, surrounded by its ghostly spiral arms. Located roughly 65 ...

A galactic gem: FORS2 instrument captures stunning details of spiral galaxy NGC 3981 Phys.org - 9 hours ago This wonderful image shows the resplendent spiral galaxy NGC 3981 suspended in the inky blackness of space. This galaxy, which lies in the constellation of Crater (the Cup), was imaged in May ...

Asteroid Hides Behind Sparkling Spiral Galaxy in This Dazzling Telescope View SPACE.com - 8 hours ago The European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope in Chile has a busy observation schedule, but sometimes cloudy or moonlit skies mean a temporary halt to scientific measurements. Then, ...

Stunning image captures the spiral galaxy NGC 3981 68 million light years from Earth Daily Mail - 9 hours ago Also featured in the image, snapped by a state-of-the-art telescope in Chile, are foreground stars from our own galaxy, the Milky Way.