British Airways hackers used the same skimming tactics that breached Ticketmaster UK

British Airways hackers used the same skimming tactics that breached Ticketmaster UKThe Verge - 3 hours ago
British Airways reported a breach last week that affected about 380,000 customers’ data. Threat management firm RiskIQ revealed today that the same criminal group behind a Ticketmaster ...
British Airways site had credit card skimming code injectedArstechnica - 4 hours ago
22 lines of JavaScript injected into Web, mobile apps raked in customer credit card data.
British Airways breach caused by credit card skimming malware, researchers sayTechCrunch - 9 hours ago
A security firm says credit card skimming malware installed by hackers on British Airways’ website a few months ago was to blame for a data breach of over 380,000 credit cards. Payments ...
British Airways: Suspect code that hacked fliers 'found'BBC Technology - 11 hours ago
The code, found lurking on the British Airways website, may be how hackers stole data on 380,000 transactions.
Here’s how British Airways was hacked, according to researchers - CNETCNET Cutting Edge - 11 hours ago
A notorious hacking group flew to new heights with its attack on British Airways.
British Airways data breach hackers identifiedTechradar - 4 hours ago
Ticketmaster attackers Magecart identified as culprits, RiskIQ claims.
Revealed: The shadowy group blamed for the hack on British AirwaysTelegraph.co.uk Tech - 6 hours ago
How Hackers Slipped by British Airways' Data DefensesWired Security - 11 hours ago
Security researchers have detailed how a criminal hacking gang used just 22 lines of code to steal credit card info from hundreds of thousands of British Airways customers.