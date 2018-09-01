Artificial intelligence helps track down mysterious cosmic radio burstsPhys.org - 3 hours ago
Artificial intelligence is invading many fields, most recently astronomy and the search for intelligent life in the universe, or SETI.Artificial intelligence helps track down mysterious cosmic radio bursts, Eurekalert - 3 hours ago
AI used to spot dozens of mysterious signals coming from deep in spaceThe Independent - 7 hours ago
Fast radio bursts are among the most mysterious phenomena in the universe, and some have suggested they could be coming from alien technology
Artificial Intelligence Helps Breakthrough Listen Find New Fast Radio BurstsAstrobiology Magazine - 2 hours ago
Machine learning algorithms applied to Listen data from the Green Bank Telescope find new pulses from the mysterious repeating source FRB 121102. Machine learning algorithm also helping Listen ...