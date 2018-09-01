Artificial intelligence helps track down mysterious cosmic radio bursts Phys.org - 3 hours ago Artificial intelligence is invading many fields, most recently astronomy and the search for intelligent life in the universe, or SETI. Artificial intelligence helps track down mysterious cosmic radio bursts, Eurekalert - 3 hours ago



AI used to spot dozens of mysterious signals coming from deep in space The Independent - 7 hours ago Fast radio bursts are among the most mysterious phenomena in the universe, and some have suggested they could be coming from alien technology