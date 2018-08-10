What ‘The Meg’ gets wrong — and right — about megalodon sharksScienceNews - 3 hours ago
A paleobiologist helps Science News separate shark fact from fiction in the new Jason Statham film The Meg.
The Meg: the myth, the legend (the science)BBC News - 4 hours ago
What to we really know about the giant prehistoric shark reincarnated by Hollywood?
Science of 'The Meg': How scientists know the world's largest shark is gone foreverFOXNews - 4 hours ago
Picture a shark as long as a bowling lane, with teeth bigger than your hand and a bite as powerful as a T. rex's. This toothy predator is called Megalodon. It was the biggest shark that ever ...