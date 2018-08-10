A paleobiologist helps Science News separate shark fact from fiction in the new Jason Statham film The Meg.

What to we really know about the giant prehistoric shark reincarnated by Hollywood?

FOXNews - 4 hours ago

Picture a shark as long as a bowling lane, with teeth bigger than your hand and a bite as powerful as a T. rex's. This toothy predator is called Megalodon. It was the biggest shark that ever ...