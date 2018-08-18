Laziness led to extinction of Homo erectus Phys.org - 5 hours ago New archaeological research from The Australian National University (ANU) has found that Homo erectus, an extinct species of primitive humans, went extinct in part because they were 'lazy'. Laziness helped lead to extinction of Homo erectus, Science Blog - 3 hours ago



Homo erectus went extinct because they were lazy, new research reveals Daily Mail - 3 hours ago Research from the Australian National University (ANU) studied the ancient human populations who lived in the Arabian Peninsula during the Early Stone Age.