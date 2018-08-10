How a hidden magnetic field might be shutting down Jupiter's atmospheric jet streams Gizmag - 4 hours ago The famous multicolored bands that run across the face of Jupiter have raised many questions for astronomers since the first observations of the gas giant, and when NASA's Juno orbiter ...

Study helps solve mystery under Jupiter's coloured bands Phys.org - 20 hours ago Scientists from Australia and the United States have helped to solve the mystery underlying Jupiter's coloured bands in a new study on the interaction between atmospheres and magnetic fields. Study helps solve mystery under Jupiter's coloured bands, SpaceDaily - 4 hours ago



Jupiter's storms: Scientists now think they know what's causing these powerful storms FOXNews - 3 hours ago How Jupiter gets its stripes has been one of astronomy’s most enticing mysteries.