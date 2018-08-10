Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

How a hidden magnetic field might be shutting down Jupiter's atmospheric jet streams

Gizmag - 4 hours ago

The famous multicolored bands that run across the face of Jupiter have raised many questions for astronomers since the first observations of the gas giant, and when NASA's Juno orbiter ...

Study helps solve mystery under Jupiter's coloured bands

Phys.org - 20 hours ago

Scientists from Australia and the United States have helped to solve the mystery underlying Jupiter's coloured bands in a new study on the interaction between atmospheres and magnetic fields.

Study helps solve mystery under Jupiter's coloured bands, SpaceDaily - 4 hours ago

Jupiter's storms: Scientists now think they know what's causing these powerful storms

FOXNews - 3 hours ago

How Jupiter gets its stripes has been one of astronomy’s most enticing mysteries.

Magnetic Fields Can Quash Zonal Jets Deep in Gas Giants

Newswise - 20 hours ago

Magnetic fields around a planet or a star can overpower the zonal jets that affect atmospheric circulation. New research by a Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) scientist and a collaborator ...

Copyright © 2009-2018 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer