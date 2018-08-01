Evolution is getting a rethink after scientists take a closer look at Earth's first animals Phys.org - 4 hours ago When did animals originate? In research published in the journal Palaeontology, we show that this question is answered by Cambrian period fossils of a frond-like sea creature called Stromatoveris ...

Enigmatic creatures that lived 630 million years ago were animals — but not like anything we’ve seen before ZME Science - 21 hours ago To the untrained eye, they look just like plants, static and seemingly inactive. But things are not always as they seem.

Paleontologists ID Ancient Animal Masquerading as a Plant Geek.com - 23 hours ago Ediacaran organisms have long puzzled scientists: Are they a form of algae, fungi, or some other plant? The ancient life forms—common in the Earth’s oceans half a billion years ago—may ...

Animal kingdom much OLDER than previously thought, scientists reveal Daily Mail - 24 hours ago Dr Jennifer Hoyal Cuthill, a visiting researcher in palaeobiology at the University of Cambridge explains why the Earth's first animals are being re-examined.