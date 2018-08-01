Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Rare teeth from ancient mega-shark found on Australia beach

Phys.org - 2 hours ago

A rare set of teeth from a giant prehistoric mega-shark twice the size of the great white have been found on an Australian beach by a keen-eyed amateur enthusiast, scientists said Thursday.

My, what big teeth you have

Cosmos Magazine - 13 hours ago

The dental remains of an extinct giant shark go on display at an Australian museum.

Teeth from a Mega-shark twice the size of a Great White found in Australia - CNET

CNET Cutting Edge - 6 hours ago

The Great Jagged Narrow-Toothed Shark was twice the size of a Great White and ate whales.

