Rare teeth from ancient mega-shark found on Australia beach

Rare teeth from ancient mega-shark found on Australia beachPhys.org - 2 hours ago
A rare set of teeth from a giant prehistoric mega-shark twice the size of the great white have been found on an Australian beach by a keen-eyed amateur enthusiast, scientists said Thursday.
My, what big teeth you haveCosmos Magazine - 13 hours ago
The dental remains of an extinct giant shark go on display at an Australian museum.
Teeth from a Mega-shark twice the size of a Great White found in Australia - CNETCNET Cutting Edge - 6 hours ago
The Great Jagged Narrow-Toothed Shark was twice the size of a Great White and ate whales.