Worm’s glow-in-the-dark secrets revealed

Worm’s glow-in-the-dark secrets revealedCosmos Magazine - 6 hours ago
Beautiful and punctual, the Bermuda fireworm puts on a display just twice a year. Andrew Masterson reports.
Study illuminates genes behind beautiful 'glow' of Bermuda firewormsPhys.org - 6 hours ago
A new study led by researchers at the American Museum of Natural History looks at the genes behind an incredible, luminous seasonal mating display produced by swarms of bioluminescent marine ...Study illuminates genes behind beautiful 'glow' of Bermuda fireworms, ScienceDaily - 4 hours ago
Bermuda fireworms glow in a one-of-a-kind wayZME Science - 6 hours ago
Glow your own way.